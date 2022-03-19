Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 3,281 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Agree Realty worth $41,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Citigroup lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

NYSE:ADC opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

