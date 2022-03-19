FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

FCN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.17. The stock had a trading volume of 230,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,414. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $157.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.74 and a 200-day moving average of $145.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

