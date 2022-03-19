Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €47.70 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.74 ($52.47).

FPE opened at €26.00 ($28.57) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($49.23). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.81.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

