Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) fell 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.06. 440,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,788,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $318,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

