Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.750-$1.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

FNKO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 640,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. Funko has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $915.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.23.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.74.

In other news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $2,358,001.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $463,921.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,438,847 shares of company stock worth $27,708,600. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Funko by 425.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Funko by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Funko by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Funko by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Funko by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.