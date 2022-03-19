F&V Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,170 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $28.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

