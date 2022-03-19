F&V Capital Management LLC Buys 12,615 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 3.7% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 4,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.00. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $65.86 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.