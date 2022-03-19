F&V Capital Management LLC Buys 4,435 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Lumentum makes up approximately 2.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LITE stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day moving average is $93.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $233,123.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

