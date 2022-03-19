F&V Capital Management LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,093 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

SPH opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $16.39.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $375.41 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

