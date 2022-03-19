FY2022 Earnings Estimate for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for British American Tobacco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,820 ($49.67) to GBX 3,780 ($49.15) in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,690.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $41.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

