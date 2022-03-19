FY2022 EPS Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) Decreased by Analyst (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31).

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a fifty-two week low of C$49.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

