FY2022 EPS Estimates for CRH plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for CRH in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.15.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $45.73 on Thursday. CRH has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

