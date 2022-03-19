FY2026 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Amarin in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.19.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMRN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

