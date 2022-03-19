G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.71. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.