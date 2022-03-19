Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $685,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $959,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

GAMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Gambling.com Group (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.