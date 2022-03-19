Gary Duncan Brown Sells 45,675 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 45,675 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.26, for a total value of C$2,798,009.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,866,135.96.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$60.14 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$45.76 and a 12 month high of C$64.63. The firm has a market cap of C$27.11 billion and a PE ratio of 28.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. CSFB boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

