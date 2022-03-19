Gary Duncan Brown Sells 45,675 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 45,675 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.26, for a total value of C$2,798,009.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,866,135.96.
Shares of WPM stock opened at C$60.14 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$45.76 and a 12 month high of C$64.63. The firm has a market cap of C$27.11 billion and a PE ratio of 28.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 26.75%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
Featured Articles
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.