GCN Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $292,838.79 and approximately $47.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded 273.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.89 or 0.00270165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014893 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001555 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

