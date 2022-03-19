Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Generac were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 1,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $319.33 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.77 and a 200-day moving average of $372.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. OTR Global cut Generac to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

