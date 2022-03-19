General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 587,787.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,929,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,771. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

