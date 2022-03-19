Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Shares of GNE opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Genie Energy by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genie Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

