Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of GNE opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.36.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.
Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.
