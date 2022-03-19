Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $5.49

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.77. Gerdau shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 514,197 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gerdau has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gerdau by 176.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gerdau by 272.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,718 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Gerdau by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,036,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596,967 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Gerdau by 445.5% during the third quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,381,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Gerdau by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,621,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,593 shares during the last quarter.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.