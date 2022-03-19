Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

ROCK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. 274,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,065. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.09. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $96.33.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at $229,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 54,179 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

