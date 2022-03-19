Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.56.

GTLB stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.48.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $89,241,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

