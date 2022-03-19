Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Stake Cut by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 166,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,426,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,570,000 after buying an additional 111,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,663,000 after buying an additional 99,762 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9,513.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 79,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $50.15 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $55.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32.

