Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Graham by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Graham by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 21.1% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GHC opened at $604.89 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $547.75 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $594.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $595.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

