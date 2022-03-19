Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) PT Raised to 29.00

Hafnia (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from 25.00 to 29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS HFIAF opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Hafnia has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.
Hafnia Company Profile (Get Rating)
