Handy (HANDY) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Handy (HANDY) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $92,548.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00046613 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.02 or 0.07069576 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,832.74 or 1.00046640 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00032716 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

