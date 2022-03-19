Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hanesbrands’ shares have lagged the industry in the past year. The company is witnessing challenges in the global transportation and logistics environment. These supply constraints are restricting its ability to fully meet consumers’ demand. Management expects to witness gross and operating margin pressure in the first half of 2022 thanks to the timing of inflation and planned investments related to Full potential plan. Its strategic decision to increase spending on expediting products to support innovation launches and retail space gains is a downside. During fourth-quarter 2021, Hanesbrands’ adjusted gross margin contracted 195 basis points (bps) while adjusted operating margin contracted nearly 100 bps year over year. Hanesbrands is also exposed to the unfavorable currency fluctuations owing to its international exposure.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HBI. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.90. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

