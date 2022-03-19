Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €180.00 ($197.80) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €184.00 ($202.20) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($219.78) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($216.48) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($230.77) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €179.36 ($197.10).

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €143.35 ($157.53) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €165.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €161.62. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($104.12) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($127.88).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

