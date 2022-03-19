Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires 260 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 50.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,767,000 after acquiring an additional 439,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 136.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,645,000 after acquiring an additional 330,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after acquiring an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock worth $16,622 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ED stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.82.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

