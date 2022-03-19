Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires Shares of 582 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 582 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 318.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 112,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 22,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $5,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,570,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 401,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

NYSE CP opened at $79.97 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

