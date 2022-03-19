Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

NOW opened at $579.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.98 billion, a PE ratio of 508.67, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $554.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $617.07.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

