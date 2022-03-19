Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,803,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,767,000 after purchasing an additional 357,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,535,000 after purchasing an additional 109,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,244,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.46.

NYSE:CCI opened at $174.88 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.23%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

