Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 3,213 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.27. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

