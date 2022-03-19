Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average is $164.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

