Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Hawkins worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at $243,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after buying an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 43,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $45.80 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $967.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWKN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

