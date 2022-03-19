Head to Head Contrast: U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) and U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank7 and U.S. Century Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00 U.S. Century Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bank7 currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.67%. U.S. Century Bank has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.71%. Given U.S. Century Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Century Bank is more favorable than Bank7.

Profitability

This table compares Bank7 and U.S. Century Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank7 39.56% 20.20% 2.13% U.S. Century Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Bank7 shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.9% of Bank7 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank7 and U.S. Century Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank7 $58.54 million 3.81 $23.16 million $2.54 9.69 U.S. Century Bank $67.42 million 3.44 $21.08 million N/A N/A

Bank7 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Century Bank.

Summary

Bank7 beats U.S. Century Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank7 (Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About U.S. Century Bank (Get Rating)

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

