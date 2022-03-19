HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised HeadHunter Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America raised HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HeadHunter Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.83.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $761.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.15. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were given a $0.714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 74,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 112,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group (Get Rating)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeadHunter Group (HHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.