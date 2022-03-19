Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Health Catalyst makes up approximately 1.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,719. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.46.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

