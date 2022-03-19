Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) vs. Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Heartland Financial USA 30.64% 10.91% 1.18%

45.2% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Ridge Bankshares and Heartland Financial USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Bankshares $191.50 million 1.47 $52.48 million N/A N/A Heartland Financial USA $717.70 million 2.96 $219.92 million $5.00 10.07

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Dividends

Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and Heartland Financial USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland Financial USA 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heartland Financial USA has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.21%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company was founded in 1893 is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

About Heartland Financial USA (Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

