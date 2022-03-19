HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HDELY. Jefferies Financial Group cut HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on HeidelbergCement from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

