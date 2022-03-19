Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Sells $150,652.30 in Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $40.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $794.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

