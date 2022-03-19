Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $87.88

Heineken Holding (OTCMKTS:HKHHF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $87.88 and traded as low as $78.00. Heineken shares last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.88.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding NV engages in the management and supervision of the Heineken group, and production and distribution of beer and other beverage products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Heineken N.V. Head Office and Other/Eliminations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.