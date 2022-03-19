HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given New €89.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($120.88) to €89.00 ($97.80) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HLFFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised HelloFresh from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on HelloFresh from €110.00 ($120.88) to €113.00 ($124.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HelloFresh from €61.00 ($67.03) to €49.00 ($53.85) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $114.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

