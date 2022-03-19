Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €67.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($73.63) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($86.81) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($95.60) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($74.73) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €82.00 ($90.11).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €62.74 ($68.95) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.82. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($113.19) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($142.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

