Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

HGBL stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.37. 215,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,883. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $50.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Heritage Global by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 44,888 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

About Heritage Global (Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.