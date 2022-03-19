Herold Advisors Inc. Buys 171 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 2.0% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $162.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.79.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $131.24 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $207.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

