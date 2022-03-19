Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 375 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IGIB opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $61.31.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.