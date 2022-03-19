Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 375 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGIB opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $61.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

