Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 398 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.46.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $174.88 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $157.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 220.23%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

