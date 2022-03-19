Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 5,300 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Herold Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABB by 0.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in ABB by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABB by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

ABB opened at $35.46 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

ABB Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.